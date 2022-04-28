NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nearly one year ago, KETK News brought you along the journey of one former East Texas college student whose life was forever changed in the summer of 2020.

Margo Naranjo, a former student of Steven F. Austin State University, remains in a vegetative state after a car wreck near the campus. Her family received global attention after taking their faith to Facebook asking God to “wake up Margo.”

“These are the angels that God has sent to us to get through this journey. Body of Christ is the Word made flesh, but mostly it’s really about the cross.” Mike Naranjo, Margo’s Father

Since that night, Margo’s family has clung to prayer, asking for a miracle. “There’s no other hope but for God to heal her. There’s nothing science can do to fix her brain,” said Mike.

On June 16, 2020, Margo’s parents got the phone call from Nacogdoches PD, unaware of the specific details of their daughter’s injuries.

“We had no idea the extent of the injuries at that time … the extent of her injuries were so severe they couldn’t treat her,” Mike mentioned to us last year during our first visit.

Nacogdoches Police and Fire departments responded to a “three-vehicle major accident” around 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of North University Drive and East Austin Street.

“The investigation revealed that a GMC Canyon pickup driven by Zachary Cleveland of Nacogdoches was northbound on N. University and collided with a westbound Volkswagen car driven by Margaret Naranjo, also of Nacogdoches,” said Nacogdoches PD.

Margo’s mother, Cathy Naranjo, said Cleveland “possibly dropped something and reached down for it, while speeding through the red light and just T-boned her, demolished her car.”

The accident report obtained by KETK News revealed Cleveland ran through the red light and slammed into Margo’s Volkswagen.

The wreck left Margo’s Volkswagen unrecognizable.

“Kind of interestingly enough the person was not drinking, not on drugs, not on their phone, but still distracted,” said Cathy Naranjo, Margo’s mother. The Naranjo’s, are now not only prayer warriors, but also advocates against distracted driving, choosing honesty in their message to you.

“Where are you going (that) you have to be there 30 seconds faster that you can’t just stop at the light.” Cathy Naranjo

Margo lay in a coma for several weeks after her accident. Doctors recommended “Comfort Care” to Margo’s family. “Little did I realize that was a euphemism for let your daughter die and let’s make it as peaceful as possible,” said Mike.

He and Cathy knew without a doubt, that it was far too early to make the decision.

“There’s no reason why she’s alive today. On the first night, they did the surgery, they had to leave the abdomen open because there was so much damage. They couldn’t close it,” Mike shared with us last year.

The Naranjo family along with their massive social media following abides by the specific time of 8:55 pm to offer up a prayer to God for Margo; it’s a time that comes with a story.

After Margo was transported to the UT Trauma Center in Tyler the night of her accident, the hospital had restricted visiting hours with a strict pandemic-induced 9 pm cut-off. Before they left, the idea that started it all came quickly to fruition. “Because we knew we had to leave at nine, we prayed over her…once she got moved out of there, we just continued at 8:55 because that’s how it started.”

Today, Margo continues to strive for recovery, suffering damage to her brain. Her parents continue to unveil the truth of her procedures, therapy, and progression as Margo works to mend the damage. The couple, sharing the good, bad, and ugly of what they say was a faith-shattering experience.

“I’m a little angry and I’m a little upset and I ask him ‘how could you let this happen to her’ and ask that frequently.” Mike Naranjo

Despite the unavoidable doubt, questioning, and uncertainty, Mike Naranjo tells us he finds himself asking this question: “Why I would turn my back now, that would just be giving up, and I’m not there.”

Margo’s story continues to reach the digital masses, touching the lives of family, friends, and strangers alike as she and her family persevere through unimaginable adversity. “You can see how God is using this accident for his good, not for my good or Cathy’s good but for his good,” said Mike.

Although for the time being, Margo cannot communicate the way she once could, her message today speaks louder than words.

“Something in Margo and her story and who she is has touched them in a way that has brought them closer to God.” Mike Naranjo

If you would like to help the Naranjo family in any way, visit here.