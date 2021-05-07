MONDAY ON KETK: An in-depth look at how women can protect themselves amid growing violence

(EAST TEXAS) Violence against women has increased over the past year, according to multiple studies and experts who track those kinds of trends.

Pandemic-related stress has affected relationships, causing an increase in assaults, robberies and human trafficking.

There are many ways women can defense themselves, using both familiar and unexpected techniques, devices and knowledge.

Monday, in a special series of reports, KETK News takes an in-depth look at how women can protect themselves. From fists to firearms, learn highly-effective ways to fight back, and perhaps even save your life.

Starting on “KETK Today” continuing on “East Texas Live” and the 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 10pm newscasts, we will show you eye-opening demonstrations and explain how to defend yourself in a variety of situations. And, an East Texas mother who recently survived an attack will share her experience, insight and advice.

Check out “A Woman’s Guide to Self Defense,” all day Monday in all KETK newscasts. Here’s what to watch for: