JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Schools are meant to be safe havens for students. To provide a secure environment, many are calling for police presence on every campus.

Join KETK weekend anchor Lauren Margolis as she explores the steps East Texas districts are taking to secure their schools, and the measures they use to keep their students safe.

Watch our special report, “On-Campus Police,” Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX51 and Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KETK News.