Resources for parents to support teen mental health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK has organized a list of resources for parents to help them support their teens’ mental health. From depression to anxiety and the causes of both, we have you covered with resources and the tools you need to stay informed.
- Information on Depression in Teens
- Mental Health America has compiled an abundance of resources for teens and parents of teens who are experiencing depression.
- Parent’s Guide to Teen Depression
- HelpGuide, a nonprofit organization, put together tips for parents to help them identify depression in their teens and help them treat it.
- Anxiety Information
- According to Mental Health America, anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses in the U.S. This page has resources for dealing with anxiety and in depth information about the causes, symptoms, treatments and more.
- Youth Risk Behavior Survey
- The CDC conducts a National Youth Risk Behavior Survey to spotlight the causes and effects of high risk behaviors in youth.
- Teens and Suicide: What parents should know
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said that educating yourself on what put kids at the greatest risk for suicide is one thing that protects them the most. They have given information on the facts and some of the risk factors and warning signs for teen suicide.
- Mental Health Guide for College Students
- Solara Mental Health has created a mental health guide to help college students stay on track with maintaining their mental health and a healthy life balance in college.
- National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- The National Helpline is available in English and Spanish for individuals and family members facing mental health or substance abuse disorders.
- Experts told KETK that having a trusted adult outside of the teen’s parents for them to confide in can also be beneficial.
- Help for teens to stop vaping
- Truth Initiative has a free text message program to help youth, young adults or anyone who is looking to quit e-cigarette use.
- Support for Teens and Young Adults
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put together page of resources of support for teens and young adults facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Stress Management and Teens
- The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry listed some sources of teen stress and ways that parents can help their them to decrease stress.
Along with the resources listed above, experts told KETK that one of the best ways to check in on your teens is to talk with them and listen to them.