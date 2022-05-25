TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Renters in East Texas, and across the United States, have seen a drastic increase in rent prices throughout the past year.

With the prices of houses increasing, the rental market is directly affected.

Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com, said that the rental trends follow the housing market, so the decrease in price would have to begin with home sales, then rent would follow suit.

Renters in East Texas are struggling to affordable housing and their options are dwindling. This is something the Ray family in Nacogdoches is all too familiar with.

“Just one bedroom, one bath is $950 a month and that’s ridiculous because, you don’t get a yard, half of them you don’t get a patio, so it’s like what am I paying for?” said Cora Ray, Nacogdoches resident.

For the Ray family, the struggle to find a new place came suddenly and unexpectedly when their previous apartment was deemed unsafe after a fire in an adjoining unit caused major damage to their unit.

The family is now searching for an affordable permanent place to live, facing waitlists and high prices.

“It’s either a long waiting list, or like I said they want $900 for rent, and then $900 deposit, that’s $1,800 just to move in. That doesn’t include anything that you need to start moving in,” said Ray.

According to the Texas Association of Builders, Texans are more likely to be renters than others, and renters are more likely to have modest incomes and work at low-wage jobs.

Rising costs are putting more pressure on these renters. TAB said that a household should spend no more than 30% of its income on housing.

For Longview resident Shayna Porter, a single mother of two, she says roughly 70% of her monthly income is drained when rent is due.

On top of serving tables, she has had to pick up many side jobs just to keep the lights on.

“It went up $200, which I feel like is a really steep increase. The whole reason I didn’t look for another place to live is because it’s not cheaper anywhere else,” said Porter.

After rent, utilities and other payments, Porter says there is not much left over to survive. Porter said once the trash fee is added on, her monthly bill is $1,310, but she feels like she wouldn’t have paid more than $700 for her apartment four years ago.

East Texas is not the only area facing these rising prices. Within the last year, Dallas rent has increased 24% and Austin rent has increased by 45.9%. Rent in San Antonio has increased 14.9%, all according to the Redfin rental report for April 2022.

A Tyler property manager said that these skyrocketing prices come down to lack of inventory, supply and demand.

“The rents are driven by the market, so it’s supply and demand. And right now currently, I only have one vacancy, out of 620,” said Jason Gregory, Manager of Gregory Property Management.

This is partially due to the influx of people from out of state buying up homes for sale that are much cheaper compared to where they are from.

East Texas is topping their lists, according to experts at Rent.com.

“That alternative pace of life is going to be a little more affordable for them, a little bit slower a little more quiet, and that’s something that a lot of people are really interested in,” said Carberry.

The high demand is creating a competition among buyers, which allows landlords to increase monthly rates, which many people are willing to pay.

“There’s just so much demand for specific products. t’s becoming a landlord’s market, so landlords are able to price things a little higher because of that,” said Carberry.

In East Texas, rent for one bedroom apartments jumped 20% from 2021 and 40% for a two bedroom apartment, according to Carberry.

Carberry suggested that those who want to secure a rate, should ask for a two year lease.

Many residents are in dire need of help. One nonprofit organization in Longview has stepped up by creating a rental assistance program.

“One is our emergency rental program, and that’s just a one time payment. And our other is a four month program,” said Patty Armond, Service Center Director Longview Community Ministries.

Two weeks into the month of May, Longview Community Ministries had to close rental assistance applications after experiencing a supply and demand problem of their own.

“We are trying to help as many people as we can, with the funding that we have… every month we have more demand than we can meet,” said Armond.

The demand does not seem to be declining, especially for families like Ray’s and Porter’s.

“I make over minimum wage, and it’s still not enough. I mean it’s enough to pay bills, but that’s pretty much it,” said Ray.

Experts say that even with higher prices, Texas is a more affordable place to live than some other states.

If you are interested in donating to those in need of assistance, LCM runs off of community generosity. If you would like to donate to LCM or if you are in need of assistance, click here.