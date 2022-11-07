TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For some, medical marijuana is a political issue, and for others it’s simply a health matter. What seems to be certain in this conversation is one thing: Usage is growing, and medical marijuana is only becoming more prominent.

In the next 18 to 24 months, there will likely be 100,000 patients in Texas using medical marijuana, according to Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This includes patients in East Texas. The first medical marijuana pickup location in East Texas was recently opened in Nacogdoches. Last month, the “Cannabus” made a stop in the area to educate locals as medical marijuana becomes more and more common.

Take a look at what the process looks like from “Seed to Sell,” and see what it takes to qualify Tuesday on KETK News at 10 p.m.