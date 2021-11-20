SUNDAY AFTER THE GAME: Smith County sees increase in stray dogs, what East Texans can do to help

Special Reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The stray dog population in Smith County has been out of control and has been growing.

Dogs have been found running on the side of the highway, dead on the side of the road, and in overcrowded shelters.

“It’s a growing problem,” said Dr. Gary Spence of Spence and White Pet Hospital said. 

Amber Greene, the Supervisor of the Smith County Animal Control Shelter, said some days they find themselves taking in somewhere between 14-15 dogs.

Although the Smith County Animal Control has been dedicated to adopting out all of their dogs, not all have had happy endings.

East Texas animal organizations share what they have been dealing with for the past year since the start of the pandemic and what East Texans can do to help.

Tune in to KETK on Sunday night after the game to watch the full report by KETK’s Corrine Benandi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51