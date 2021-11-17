THURSDAY AT 10: Reimagining the workplace in a post-pandemic world

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Employers are reimagining the workplace in a post-pandemic world.

Many employers are creating flexible schedules, more relaxed work environments, work from home opportunities and premium perks with hopes of boosting morale, increasing production and retaining employees.

But the question remains: is this strategy temporary due to the economic effects of COVID-19 or a lifestyle change that more businesses need to follow?

KETK News takes a look at inventive hiring practices and innovative workplace trends that are shaking up the East Texas business community.

Catch our special report live at 10 p.m. Thursday.