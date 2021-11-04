TONIGHT AT 10: Ending the streak of 21 years of daily deaths on Texas roadways

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This month marks a grim 21st anniversary in Texas. Every single day for the past two decades, a person has died on Texas roadways.

KETK News spoke with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation about this issue and how it can happen to anyone at any time.

“It’s very easy to see that, that could have been my family member,” DPS Sergeant Jean Dark said.

Back in September, Sierra Campbell lost her sister to a fatal crash involving a drunk driver.

“I’m pretty sure she didn’t think she would be gone, she was just like it’s any other day,” Sierra said.

On Nov. 7, Texas could mark 21 years of daily deaths on our roadways. That’s more than 70,000 people.

