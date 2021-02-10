TONIGHT AT 10: How East Texas brides have ‘altered plans’ to make their big day still happen

Special Reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Texas couples who’ve postponed their weddings are finding creative solutions: using patience, and persistence.

Tonight on KETK News at 10, we’ll show you how local brides-to-be have worked so hard to save their special day.

From the proposal to the honeymoon, and everything in-between, even turning to experts.

“I just want people to remember it’s not the end of the world, you can still have your dream wedding, we just have to put a little tweaks on things,” one East Texas bride told us.

Hear what it takes, from East Texas newlyweds to women who will soon be wives themselves.

Look for our special report “Altered Plans” tonight on KETK News at 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51