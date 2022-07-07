TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the past year, we’ve brought you several reports on soaring rent prices in East Texas. In June, we introduced you to a group of senior citizens at Towne Oaks Active Adult Community who are bearing the brunt of it.

Mix in a turbulent U.S. economy, looming inflation triggering soaring gas and grocery prices, along with a fixed income. Residents told KETK there’s little to no way they can afford rising rent. Fortunately, there is help in East Texas, but a surge in demand is making solutions for some seem out of reach.

So where can people, let alone, those on a fixed income, social security, or disability turn? Andrea Wilson, Executive Director of PATH, a social services organization benefiting all of East Texas, said soaring inflation, gas and grocery prices, along with a volatile housing market, have ramped up the need for help. She said emergency calls have nearly doubled in the past month.

“We usually get 300 to 400 calls a month for rent assistance. Now, we are approaching 600 calls for the month of June just through rent assistance through our emergency services department,” said Wilson.

But who qualifies? According to their website, “PATH helps with rent for families and individuals that are facing homelessness because they have been issued an eviction notice. As funding allows, we can help with one month of rent every 2 years. Each situation is different and our funding is aimed at those who, under normal circumstances, are able to pay rent on their own. You must have had an unexpected situation occur that caused you to not be able to pay your rent but have confidence and a plan to pay it on your own next month.”

Not only has Path seen an increase in the need people have, but also the dollar amount. “Before, our average rent that we helped with may have been around 750 dollars, now we’re looking at 11 or 12 hundred dollars that people are asking for help with.”

Thursday on KETK News at 10, record-high rent is impacting even the most vulnerable of East Texans over at one senior living community in Tyler, but where can tenants turn as prices rise, and resources run dry? KETK’S Sarah Alegre shares how a surge in demand for rental assistance is making solutions seem out of reach. Hear how local non-profits are stepping up and managing calls for help, at a time when just about everything costs more.