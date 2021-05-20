TONIGHT AT 9: Five East Texas young women breaking barriers, earning Eagle Scout honors

PALESTINE, Texas (KFXK) – Five East Texas girls are taking on the boys. An all-girl boy scout troop in Palestine earned the highest honor as Eagle Scouts, a milestone only earned by roughly 6% of boy scouts and even more rare for young women.

In 2019, females were granted the opportunity to join Boy Scouts of America. Flash forward to 2021, the organization announced its first inaugural girl Eagle Scout class, making history. Among the thousands of women who’ve earned the title this year are five bright East Texas young ladies:

Regan Sokolowski,

Sydney Veneris

Haleigh Chapin

Shian Trible

Aven Alexander.

They are from Troop 101 G, an all-girl boy scout troop in the Palestine area.

“We help everyone around our community in small ways and big ways and so it’s very rewarding in the end. We were able to see the smiles that we put on everyone’s faces and I enjoyed that the most. Haleigh Chapin

Among this achievement, all five members were also part of Sea Scouts, a co-ed subset of the Boy Scouts organization.

Earning the Eagle Scout title is already a scarce honor for men, making this year’s achievement especially extraordinary for the women who’ve earned the title. Members of Troop 101 G worked around the clock, earning 21 merit badges, the minimum requirement in earning the Eagle Scout title.

“Girls were able to join the boy scouts program to earn Eagle and I was at the perfect age to be able to pursue this and complete it before I was 18 years old and that’s just crazy because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Alexander.

Alongside earning 21 merit badges, these men and women must also complete a large community service project and exemplify extensive leadership skills.

“If there’s a goal you want to achieve, just go for it and achieve it. I had to learn that if I want to get a goal if I want to achieve a goal, I’m going to have to go out, no one is going to coddle me, I have to go out and do it myself. REAGAN SOKOLOWSKI, Troop 101 G, Boy scouts of America



Tonight at FOX 51 News at 9, we spoke to all five Eagle Scouts who share their personal story of overcoming adversity, breaking barriers, and defying the odds. Each member breaks down their achievement, their tips to reaching their goals, and what their success means for young girls looking to make history in an organization once solely for men.