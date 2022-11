TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue.

From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the right people to protect and serve.

Find out how local agencies are dealing with the shortage in our special report, Help Wanted, airing Tuesday on FOX51 News at 9 and KETK News at 10.