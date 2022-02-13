MCALLEN, Texas (KETK) – As migration increases at the Texas border, KETK News traveled to the Rio Grande Valley to document the situation and speak to Border Patrol Agents and migrants.

It’s the crack of dawn for Border Patrol Agent Jesse Moreno.

30 minutes into his shift, his team found eight migrants. Their dangerous three-week journey came to an end in the dark at a Texas farmer’s orange grove.

These Central Americans wasted thousands of dollars on the ultimate gamble. They risked it all for a new opportunity in the United States.

For some migrants, this was their second time attempting to cross the border in the past four days.

Law enforcement said they are overwhelmed. They are keeping up with a record-breaking flow of illegal crossings. Large groups are pouring in undetected into the U.S., and some are traveling north through East Texas.

Last fall, Cherokee County deputies found 24 people packed into one SUV on highway 69. One woman received a federal charge for smuggling immigrants for money.

Currently, agents in South Texas are trying to put an end to this cartel activity.

“They are gaining money by exploiting these vulnerable individuals that are trying to come over here to make a better life for themselves,” said Moreno.

Around 8:30 in the morning, border patrol remain busy. They are in hot pursuit. Helicopters have detected another group of illegal immigrants. This time 14 more were spotted hiding in that same orange grove.

These Central Americans are all in seek of refuge like William Martinez, who made the trek from El Salvador to the Texas border.

“I had my business and honestly over there (El Salvador) the situation is very hard,” said Martinez.

Many of these migrants told KETK they’re seeking asylum and protection here in America because of gang violence in their home countries.

But not all crossings are rooted in pure intentions as thousands stream in unnoticed.

“We do encounter regularly migrant gang members, criminal gang members, sex offenders, so all of these individuals do pose a significant risk to our communities if they do slip through the cracks,” said Moreno.

Human smuggling lies at the basis of the surge. It’s the Mexican cartels greatest commodity.

“They’re out here for monetary gain. Everybody has to pay,” said Moreno.

Some migrants were charged nearly $11,000 for what became a pointless voyage.

“It is a very dangerous trek to try to come into the United States illegally in that manner. The foot guides won’t hesitate to leave an individual behind,” said Moreno.

There has been a sharp rebound of illegal crossings throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

In 2020, the number of adults traveling alone that were taken in was 31,308 compared to 86,367 in 2021, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Moreno said, most people are migrating from Central America and Mexico, but last year, Border Patrol apprehended people from more than 60 countries.

Officials also encountered more families crossing together. There was a spike from 8,853 people to 51,139.

Most made their way from Guatemala or Honduras, and it’s not only parents and their children that journey through Mexico. There are also kids who are sent alone without their mothers or fathers.

In total, 6,351 young lone travelers were apprehended in 2020, and this number shot up to 20,964 in 2021. All of the apprehensions nearly tripled.

“The biggest challenge for me is just being able to help secure our nation against terrorists (and) illegal migrations,” said Moreno.

One hour after a small team of Border Patrol agents’ last bust, and they have already made almost 50 arrests for the morning.

With the help from eyes in the sky to agents on foot along rural land, resources are stretched thin.

“Just being able to intake and deal with all of that vast number of individuals in our custody has been the biggest challenge among our agents,” said Moreno.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking matters into his own hands.

He is deploying Troopers and Game Wardens to the border and building temporary barriers.

But, is it enough?

“If it’s a hop and skip into the community and there’s a physical barrier, that allows our agents more time to respond accordingly. It does hamper their ability to blend into the community,” said Moreno.

A problem that took the stage in 2021 now streams into 2022 and shows no signs of slowing.