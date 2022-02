RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KETK) – For the next week, KETK News will take you to the heart of the border crisis from the Rio Grande Valley to East Texas.

Join KETK’s Sarah Alegre in South Texas as she shows us what no other local station has shown before: Where are your tax dollars going? What drugs are getting across? What is the government doing to protect our community?

This is all part of our special five-part series, Border Breakdown, which premieres Sunday night after the Super Bowl.