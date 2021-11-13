WATCH SUNDAY AFTER THE GAME: Why there are so many shortages; when we can expect them to end

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been hard to find anything in stores from school supplies for students, groceries for the family, or pet supplies.

One long-term effect of the pandemic that has affected communities alike is shortages which have taken its toll on millions of Americans nationwide including East Texas.

“You’re going from store to store looking for things and then you’re wasting your gas money and then you’re paying a higher price at another store for this product if you find it,” said East Texan Betty Bearden.

One of the many stores that has experienced shortages first-hand has been PetSmart.

KETK’s Lauren Margolis visited the store located on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler to find out what they are struggling to restock most.

Tune into KETK on Sunday night at 10 p.m. after the game.