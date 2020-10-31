Sprouts gives back to local community with “Grab N Give” bags for sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- One in nine Americans struggle with food insecurity, and the pandemic has only made the problem worse. However, Sprouts has decided to step in and help the community.

The market said shoppers can buy a pre-packed “Grab N Give” bag from now until Dec. 31.

The bags are filled with pantry staples and will be donated to local food banks.

The cost for each bag is around ten dollars and includes non-perishables and general groceries.

Last year, shoppers donated almost half a million bags.