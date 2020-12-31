St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin cancels masses due to COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin has canceled masses due to Father Denzil contracting COVID-19.

“Dear Parishioners and friends, This morning after the 7 am Mass I began to have a bad headache, body aches, coughing, and 102 fever. Because of my body aches I confined my self to my room and contacted my doctor. It took almost 6 hours get a COVID test. The results were positive. Fr José was exposed to me all the time having meals at the rectory on Sunday. I will be quarantined for at least 10 days with Fr José. For 10 days all services at St. Patrick will be canceled till further notice.

Please keep me in your prayers.”

Father Denzil