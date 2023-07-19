(NEXSTAR) – Did you receive a baffling Starbucks drink notification Wednesday afternoon – even though you never placed an order?

The Seattle-based coffee giant apologized for any confusion the notification might have caused in a message posted to the company’s website:

You may have received a notification stating “Your order is ready!” from the Starbucks app when you did not place an order. This notification is an error and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Starbucks went on to say that no one was charged.

A number of people took to Twitter around 11 a.m. PDT to find out if it was just their own app, while others worried their account was compromised.

“Is everyone else’s starbucks order ready?” One person tweeted.

“Who all got the Starbucks notification saying their order was ready? I got excited then worried bc I haven’t placed an order,” tweeted another.

Others were just disappointed that they weren’t actually getting a drink.

“That Starbucks notification glitch (was it a glitch?) telling me that my order was ready was kinda brilliant because now I’m thinking about my coffee,” one person joked.

Starbucks assured customers that no further action was needed.

It’s not the first time Starbucks users have seen a bizarre notification from the app – users received a cryptic message reading “Hello test1 from seank” in March 2023, according to The Verge.