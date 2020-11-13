State commission approves spending millions on highway improvements in Lufkin area

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Transportation Commission this week approved millions of dollars in highway improvement projects in the Lufkin area.

In all, the Commission approved about $500 million for work statewide.

A $10.4 million construction project was approved for sealcoating roadways throughout the district in coming months. Roadways designated in 2021 for sealcoating include:

Angelina County: FM 843, from US 59 to US 69; FM 1818, from US 59 to FM 58; SH 63, from US 69 to the Jasper County line.

Nacogdoches County: FM 95, from SH 7 to SH 21; FM 225, from just west of CR 215 to US 59; SH 204, from the Cherokee County line to US 259.

San Augustine County: SH 87, from SH 147 to the Sabine County line.

San Jacinto County: US 59 southbound, from 2.6 miles north of FM 1127 to the concrete pavement north of FM 223; FM 223, from SL 424 to the Liberty County line; FM 224, from SH 156 North to SH 156 South; FM 2666, from SH 150 to FM 2025; FM 3460, from SL 424 to FM 2914.

Shelby County: US 59, from 2.8 miles south of SH 87 to SH 87 in Timpson.

Houston County: US 287, from BU 287 to 2.2 miles north of FM 2663; US 287, from 2.1 miles north of FM 2663 to SL 304; SH 21, from FM 1733 to FM 227 North.

Polk County: US 190, from just west of FM 1276 to the Tyler County line; US 59, from BU 59 to US 190; US 59, from US 190 to 1.6 miles south of US 190; FM 1988, from US 59 to just south of FM 3278.

Trinity County: SH 19, from just south of FM 1617 to the Trinity River Bridge.

No timeline for completion has been set for these projects, but sealcoating season is expected to begin in late Spring 2021.

Polk County was also approved for a $2.6 million resurfacing project on US 59 from the grassy median south of Corrigan to the railroad overpass in Moscow. No timeline for completion has been set.

As these projects begin, motorists are urged to stay alert and reduce speed near and through work zones. Obey all traffic control and be aware of workers and moving equipment throughout all work zones.