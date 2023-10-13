TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The war in Israel rages on and KETK spoke with a State Department spokesperson to find out the latest.

“Our Israeli partners are recovering from one is one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that have been unleashed on their borders,” said Vendant Patel, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

The state department told KETK News on Friday, more than 1,300 Israelis have died since the assault began. Gaza officials said almost 1,800 Palestinians have died in Gaza.

The death toll for U.S. citizens has risen to 27 people, while 14 remain unaccounted for.

“We expect that there are American citizens among those who are currently being held hostage by the terrorist group, Hamas,” said Patel.

At the moment, the U.S. isn’t sure on how many Americans are in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with officials in Tel Aviv and reemphasized the United States’ support for Israel.

“We’re doing everything we can to secure the release of the hostages, working closely with our Israeli partners,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Patel told KETK the White House is actively working on getting Americans back home.

“Yesterday, we announced the beginning of charter options for American citizens for are interested in departing the region safely so that process has begun today,” said Patel.

Patel said any Americans citizens who have loved ones or someone they know in the country, can go to travel.state.gov to start the process to help get them back home safely.

The state official said the U.S. has not seen any potential harm so far to people in our country.

“At this point, of course, we have no reason to indicate major threats to the homeland,” added Patel.