MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) — There have been several reports of storm damage throughout the southern portion of Rusk County after Monday night’s severe storms.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management received reports of several homes, including a manufactured home, sustaining significant damage from what may have been a tornado embedded in the storm system.

Officials say that most of the reports seem to be located west of US-259 and northwest of Mount Enterprise. There were also reports of large tree blocking part of US-259. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the debris is cleared from the roadways.

No serious injuries have been reported, but early reports indicated that one person may have been trapped in an RV after the storms. Mount Enterprise fire and rescue units responded to the scene, with additional departments assisting.

A fire was reported at a gas well in the Tatum area that may have been caused by a lightning strike, according to Rusk County OEM

