AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might not be able to get off work for these holidays, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate.
There are 31 days in the month of January, and the most commonly celebrated holiday in the month is New Year’s Day.
In addition to ringing in the new year, Jan. 1 is also used to celebrate National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day, which sort of makes sense if you think about it.
Other strange holidays in January include:
Jan. 2
Swiss Cheese Day & 55 mph Speed Limit Day
Jan. 3
Drinking Straw Day & Festival of Sleep Day
Jan. 4
National Trivia Day & National Spaghetti Day
Jan. 5
National Bird Day & National Whipped Cream Day
Jan. 6
National Cuddle Up Day & National Bean Day
Jan. 7
I’m Not Going To Take It Anymore Day & National Bobblehead Day
Jan. 8
National Bubble Bath Day & National Clean Your Desk Day
Jan. 9
Balloon Ascension Day & National Apricot Day
Jan. 10
Houseplant Appreciation Day & National Take the Stairs Day
Jan. 11
Learn Your Name In Morse Code Day & National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day
Jan. 12
Kiss a Ginger Day & Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day
Jan. 13
National Rubber Ducky Day & National Vision Board Day
Jan. 14
National Dress Up Your Pet Day & International Kite Day
Jan. 15
National Bagel Day & National Strawberry Ice Cream Day
Jan. 16
National Nothing Day & International Hot and Spicy Food Day
Jan. 17
Museum Selfie Day & Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day
Jan. 18
Winnie the Pooh Day & National Thesaurus Day
Jan. 19
National Popcorn Day & Tenderness Toward Existence Day
Jan. 20
National Cheese Lover’s Day & National Use Your Gift Card Day
Jan. 21
National Hugging Day & International Sweatpants Day
Jan. 22
National Polka Dot Day & National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day
Jan. 23
National Handwriting Day & National Pie Day
Jan. 24
Library Shelfie Day & National Compliment Day
Jan. 25
Clashing Clothes Day & Opposite Day
Jan. 26
National Big Wig Day & National Fun at Work Day
Jan. 27
National Chocolate Cake Day & Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day
Jan. 28
National Daisy Day & National Blueberry Pancake Day
Jan. 29
National Puzzle Day & Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day
Jan. 30
National Draw A Dinosaur Day & National Plan for Vacation Day
Jan. 31
Gorilla Suit Day & National Hot Chocolate Day