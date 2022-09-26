DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to sports of all kinds there are kings of sports, Texas is king to many but none more so than football. Texas high school football is arguably the best football in the country in terms of talent, competition and traditions; but there’s truly nothing like the nationwide love the Dallas Cowboys receive year in and year out.

A recent study done by Sports Betting New York has looked at the most popular major league sports team in every state, and you may, or may not be surprised by the results. “We analyzed Google search data over the past 12 months for all 152 major league sports teams across the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and MLS to find out the major league team each state is searching for the most,” the study says.

Enter in, the Dallas Cowboys.

America’s Team has garnered the love of seven states across America with the next closest teams (Atlanta Braves, Boston Celtics, Denver Broncos, & Minnesota Vikings) all having the heats of three states each. Here’s a look at the states that love the Cowboys:

Arkansas

Idaho

Mississippi

New Jersey

New Mexico

Virginia

Texas

The study said, “The Cowboys, who are often referred to simply as ‘America’s Team,’ have amassed a combined fanbase of more than 16.6 million followers across their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. They are searched the most in Texas where the team was founded, at an average of 2,240,000 monthly searches – the equivalent of 7.6% of Texas’ population Googling the team once every month.”

The Most Popular Major League Sports Team in Every State – Sports Betting NY