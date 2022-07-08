DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is earning top marks in the United States for its pathway to sustainability.

According to a new report from Site Selection Magazine, Texas is the most sustainable state in the nation and North Texas is one of the most sustainable metros in the country, ranking second overall (behind another Texas metro Austin, which ranked first overall).

The magazine made this determination based on the following criteria:

The number of LEED-certified buildings (number & per capita, USGBC, May 2022)

The number of Energy Star buildings 2022 (numbers & per capita, U.S. DOE)

The number of green industry projects 2019-2021 (investments in “green industry” NAICS codes as defined by BLS; tally & per capita)

Score in Frontier Group’s Shining cities report, April 2022

“After Sweden, the U.S., Spain, Germany and Finland fill out the top five countries. Texas, Illinois, New York and Arizona top our state measures, followed by California and Colorado in a tie for fifth. Among U.S. metros, we go back to Texas again to find Austin at No. 1, trailed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Cincinnati, the Washington, D.C. metro area (including Arlington, Alexandria and parts of three states) and metro Denver, where the air is rare and the vistas are plentiful,” the report says.

For the full report, visit Site Selection Magazine.