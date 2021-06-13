Sunday Evening Forecast: Heat, humidity, and minimal rain chances over the next several days

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with an isolated chance of a thunderstorm in Deep East Texas and the Toledo Bend area. Low: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mix of clouds and sunshine. A slim rain chance for Deep East Texas. High: 95. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: E 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Nothing widespread is expected and afternoon plans shouldn’t be canceled. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.