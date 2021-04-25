Sunday Night Forecast: Quiet start to the week, rain chances arrive late Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances for our western counties late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will increase as our storm system slowly meanders to the west. Temperatures will respond sharply to strong southerly winds. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms will stay in play as our main source of weather energy remains to our west. Temperatures will cool a little bit in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: There’s still a few questions that need to be answered with our rain chances given the track of the storm. However, our disturbance will move closer to us which will result in additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances will continue as our storm system drags its feet. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 75. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers possible as temps hold in the 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: E 10 MPH.

