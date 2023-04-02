THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping through the 70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms before midnight. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: S 25-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.