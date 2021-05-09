Sunday Night Forecast: More rain possible early in the week

TONIGHT: A few strong thunderstorms early in the night for Deep East Texas. Flooding threat will continue through the night. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Low: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Another chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Otherwise, cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A good chance of rain and a few storms. rain will keep our temperatures well below average in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 58. High: 69. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible early. Breaks in the clouds occurring in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer by the afternoon. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 53. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.