WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – NBC News confirmed that associate justice Stephen Breyer will retire.

Breyer is the oldest member of the court at age 83. He was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and took a seat on the court as associate justice in 1994.

This will give President Joe Biden the opportunity to nominate a replacement justice. He has previously stated that he would put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter to say that the White House does not have any details to share at this time.

It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.