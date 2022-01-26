WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – NBC News confirmed that associate justice Stephen Breyer will retire.
Breyer is the oldest member of the court at age 83. He was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and took a seat on the court as associate justice in 1994.
This will give President Joe Biden the opportunity to nominate a replacement justice. He has previously stated that he would put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter to say that the White House does not have any details to share at this time.
