KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — In reference to an alleged theft incident at Walmart in Kilgore, the local police are asking for the public’s assistance.

The Kilgore Police Department are looking for assistance in identifying the individual in the picture below. The incident occurred at Walmart located at 1201 Stone street on Aug. 31 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

(Courtesy of Kilgore Police Department Facebook)

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the suspects fled the scene in a dark blue Honda Accord with the State of Louisiana license plates.

All information regarding to the person’s identity is urged to contact Detective Justin Murphy at (903) 218-6904 or by email at Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2308-2340.