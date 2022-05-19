BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect not only bought cigarettes and got cash with play money, but he also won the lottery with his ill-gotten gains.

Officers were called to a Giant Eagle grocery store in Boardman, Ohio, on Tuesday evening on reports of fraud.

Employees told police that a man known to the store used $100 bills of play money to buy cigarettes, get change, and then cash out a $100 fake bill for five $20s.

He then used some of the real money to buy lottery tickets at a machine in the store and won $100.

The fake bills were discovered after an employee was closing the cash register.

Police noted the fake bills were marked “The United States Play Money.”

Police were shown a still image of the suspect, who was identified by employees. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.