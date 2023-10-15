(NEXSTAR) – Suzanne Somers, well known for her roles in “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” has died, according to multiple reports.

In a statement to People and Variety, Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay said the 76-year-old “passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.”

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the statement added. She was diagnosed with a second bout of breast cancer earlier this year.

Somers was planning on spending Monday, her birthday, with her “nearest and dearest,” she previously told People.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th,” Hay’s statement continued. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers’ first on-screen appearance was in the 1968 film “Bullitt,” according to her IMDb page, though she was uncredited. She also appeared in “American Graffiti,” “The Rockford Files,” and “One Day at a Time.”

Then, in 1977, she was cast as one of the female leads in ABC’s “Three’s Company.” Somers would go on to play Chrissy Snow in 100 episodes of the show. She also played Sheriff Hildy Granger in “She’s the Sheriff,” which ran for 44 episodes in the late 1980s.

After 44 episodes as Sheriff Granger, Somers became Carol Foster Lambert in “Step by Step,” a “Brady Bunch”-like sitcom that first aired in 1991.

