SWEET REUNION: Nurse brought to tears after surprise visit from military husband

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KETK/KGET) — A nurse cried tears of joy on Thursday after getting an unexpected surprise from her husband.

Jessica Martinez’s military husband showed up at her job after they had not been able to see each other in 11 months. Gunnery Sergeant Peter Martinez had been deployed in Afghanistan during this time.

Jessica is training to be a nursing supervisor at Adventist Health Bakersfield. Some people at hospital helped organize the reunion.

Jessica was asked to help with a patient IV procedure, and the patient, who was hiding behind a curtain with a bouquet of flowers, turned out to be her husband.

The woman was speechless and started crying once she saw Peter. She believed that he wasn’t going to be home until September.

Peter was previously an ER tech at the hospital, so he was able to plan the event with employees at Adventist.