SWEPCO is proposing to increase payment rates for Kilgore customers

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- SWEPCO is looking to increase rates for users in Kilgore.

The electric company is requesting a net annual increase of more than $90.2 million, which would make people’s rates 16% higher.

For a customer using 1000 kilowatt hours per month, the request would result in an overall bill increase of approximately $15.71 per month.

If approved by the Kilgore City Council, this measure would likely go into effect in January of 2022.

According to the company, the increase would help to build, maintain and operate its electric system.