SWEPCO plans to end coal operations at plants in Hallsville, Pittsburg

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Thursday that in East Texas it will close one power plant and end coal operations at another.

It will retire the H.W. Pirkey Power Plant at Hallsville in 2023 and end coal operations at the Welsh Power Plant at Pittsburg in 2028.

The moves are part of the company’s plans to comply with Environmental Protection Agency requirements regarding the handling and storage of coal ash at each facility. SWEPCO owns 580 megawatts of generating capacity at Pirkey and 1,053 megawatts of generating capacity at Welsh, the announcement said.

SWEPCO will discuss transition options with affected employees, which include severance, educational and retraining resources, and other potential job opportunities, the company statement said.

SWEPCO will continue to evaluate options for the Welsh Plant, which will cease coal operations in 2028.