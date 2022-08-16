SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced on Tuesday new measures to help residential customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs.

All SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and take advantage of an extended payment plan that gives them up to 12 months to pay their bill in full. In some cases, deposits can also be waived. These are similar programs offered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand customers are concerned about the rising cost of electricity across our region as we have experienced record-breading heat this summer coupled with rising fuel cost. We want to give customers every opportunity to keep their electric service connected at home. These new measures will allow customers the ability to continue paying toward their electric bill while giving them peace of mind knowing they will remain connected to their service.’ Malcom Smoak – SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer

SWEPCO is experiencing ongoing high call volumes. Customers who are current on their account can choose to make payment arrangements online by logging in at SWEPCO.com/Assist or over the phone by using our automated feature when calling 1-888-216-3523. These flexible options will be available to residential customers through Oct. 31.