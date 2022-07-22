TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD announced that a student died Friday morning in a tragic car wreck.

Alexander Espinoza Tirado was a senior who attended Tatum ISD since pre-k and was on the high school soccer team.

“For those of you who knew Alexander, we ask that you remember he was a compassionate, hard working and heartwarming kid,” said Superintendent J.P. Richardson. “His humor and dazzling smile will be missed. For those of you who did not know Alexander, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding.”

Richardson also said that the next few days and weeks could be very difficult for people.

“Situations like this are always very difficult to deal with and understandably, our students may suffer greatly,” Richardson said. “Many of them will struggle with this loss for a very long time. No doubt you will be caring and comforting with your children over the next few days or weeks.”

Richardson said the district extends their deepest sympathies and prayers to the family, friends and teachers of Alexander.

“We pray the family finds peace and comfort during this difficult time,” Richardson said.

When the time comes, Richardson said, they will follow the family’s wishes regarding sharing information about memorial arrangements.