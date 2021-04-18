2 dead after self-driving Tesla hits tree in fiery crash

SPRING, Texas (KETK) – Officials say two are dead after a Tesla crashed into a tree in Spring when no one was driving the vehicle.

According to our sister station KRPC, the crash happened at 11:25 p.m. near The Woodlands. The car burst into flames after hitting a tree.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC that the investigation showed that no one was driving the electric 2019 Tesla at the time of the crash. He said there was a person in the passenger front seat of the car and in the rear passenger seat.

Deputies say that the owner backed out of the driveway, then may have hopped in the back seat only to crash a few hundred yards down the road. He said the owner was found upright in the back seat.

Harris County deputies say that the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it failed to turn in a cul-de-sac, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The brother-in-law of one of the victims said that relatives watched the car burn for four hours while first responders fought the flames.

Because the vehicle’s batteries kept reigniting, authorities say they used 32,000 gallons of water. Herman said that at one point, deputies had to call Tesla to ask them out to put out the fire in the battery.

KPRC reported that authorities will perform autopsies on both occupants of the vehicle.