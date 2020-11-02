Apple added a ‘secret’ button to your iPhone — here’s how to use it

As part of its most recent mobile operating system update, Apple recently added a new customizable Back Tap button to your iPhone.

On Sept. 16, Apple released iOS 14. As part of that release, Apple quietly introduced a Back Tap feature that allows you to double or triple tap the back of your phone to perform specific tasks on your phone.

To enable the new non-physical button, go to Settings on your iPhone and go to Accessibility > Touch and scroll down until you see Back Tap.

After you turn on the Back Tap button, you will select double-tap and then choose the function you want to perform when you double-tap the back of your phone.

You can also choose a function for when you triple-tap your phone.

One popular function for iPhone users is using double-tap function to take a screenshot.

Other functions include App Switcher, Control Center, Home, Lock Screen, Mute, Notification Center, Reachability, Shake, Siri, Spotlight, Volume Down, and Volume Up.

If you have a custom shortcut, you can also access those shortcuts using double or triple tap.

Back tap works from the lock screen, the home screen and within apps.

iOS 14 is compatible with these devices: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Last month, Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks. Starting prices range from almost $700 to almost $1100.