Teenager loses hand after illegal firework is lit

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, California (KETK/ KGET) A teenager lost his hand on Monday after he was playing with an illegal firework that went off.

Bakersfield Police Department said a 16-year-old was injured around 2 a.m. on North Stine Road, according to KGET.

The teenager received the fireworks from a get together that happened in the area.

Police do not know how the firework was set off, and they are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51