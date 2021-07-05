Teenager loses hand after illegal firework is lit

BAKERSFIELD, California (KETK/ KGET) A teenager lost his hand on Monday after he was playing with an illegal firework that went off.
Bakersfield Police Department said a 16-year-old was injured around 2 a.m. on North Stine Road, according to KGET.
The teenager received the fireworks from a get together that happened in the area.
Police do not know how the firework was set off, and they are investigating.
