TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple Police Deputy Chief Jeff Clark went to Uvalde to help police right after the mass shooting.

Law enforcement from around the state helped with everything from the investigation, to building and street security, for the families of the victims.

“To me, the community of Uvalde were very supportive of us, very accepting,” Clark said.

With the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, Uvalde Police asked for assistance from other Texas law enforcement agencies.

Many willingly answered the call.

“I did work with Georgetown PD,” Clark said. “I did work with an officer that was from Wilmer PD, which is my understanding up around the Dallas area. Of course, there were multiple officers from Fort Worth PD that were down there in the area.”

He says that although many departments would be scrambling with a situation like what happened at Robb Elementary, Uvalde police is a significantly smaller department and is having an increasingly difficult time.

“That being such a small community, to me it was very apparent that even if that wasn’t a family member or a relative to you that was lost, it was probably somebody that you knew,” he said. “So, you know, I think that they you know, they were just trying to kind of hang on and complete their base operations.”

Clark said when other agencies arrived, they were able to take over day to day operations, so Uvalde officers would have time to grieve and cope with the deadly mass shooting.

He did say that although he was not part of the investigation, DPS has now taken over the investigation at the school.

Clark told FOX 44 News he can foresee schools raising the amount of security throughout the entire state and this experience has given him insight on how to proceed in Temple.

“Well, I would imagine that, you know, moving forward, there’s going to be continued discussion between us and the school district as to how, you know, what we need to do and kind of what their needs are and what they’re looking at and our recommendations.”

Clark ended by saying this is not something the community will just move past but he is happy to know that the support for those affected by this tragedy will be around for the future.