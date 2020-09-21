Texarkana crossing guard struck by pickup truck, critically injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 68-year-old school crossing guard is in critical condition after being struck Monday morning in Texarkana as he was directing traffic.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, the crossing guard was standing in the turn lane directing traffic at Texas High School at 8:21 a.m. when a 76-year-old man driving a Ford pickup truck hit him as he was getting ready to turn left into the Summerhill Square parking lot.

Police say the driver indicated he did not see the crossing guard before striking him.

The crossing guard was taken to Christus St. Michael where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say they are still investigating the crash. They are asking anyone who witnessed it and have not yet talked to one of their investigators to call 903-798-3116.