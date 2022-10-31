TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana doctor was convicted on two counts of illegally prescribing schedule II and schedule V controlled substances in federal court on Friday.

The conviction stemmed from a 2018 investigation of 58-year-old Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker of Texarkana. Local law enforcement officers suspected that Parker was running a pill mill and that one of his patients overdosed, according to court documents.

Investigators analyzed prescription drug monitoring data related to Parker, revealing that he over-prescribed controlled substances. Those substances included opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup in the Texarkana area, according to court documents.

The analysis of Parker’s prescribing history showed that over a two-year period, he prescribed approximately 1.2 million dosage units of opioid pain medications, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and fentanyl, to approximately 1,508 patients.

During that same two-year time frame, Parker prescribed approximately 16 gallons of promethazine with codeine cough syrup. The prescription included narcotics and sedatives, creating a higher overdose risk to patients.

Parker faces 20 years in federal prison, a period of supervised release, and fines when he receives his sentence.