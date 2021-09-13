Texarkana ISD raises pay for substitute teachers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – The Texarkana Independent School District has increased pay rates for their substitute teachers to $120 per day for certified subs and $90 per day for non-certified subs.

Last year, Texarkana ISD’s substitute rates were $100 per day for certified and $75 per day for non-certified.

The school district says they’ve been experiencing substitute teacher shortages since school began and TISD Director of Human Resources for TISD Amy Nix is hoping this new pay increase will help change that.

“We did decide that we needed to provide an incentive to encourage more people who are already active substitutes to work as much as possible and to encourage new substitutes to apply with us and become active substitutes.”

The importance of these substitutes has increased due to COVID-19. TISD ensures us that they are doing all that they can’t turn shoot at their staff and students are safe.