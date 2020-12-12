Texarkana police say man may have sent pornographic images of self to several girls

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police say a man who sent pornographic images of himself to a 13-year-old girl may have done the same to other young girls.

Jamar Ellis was recently charged with online solicitation of a minor, said information on the Texarkana Police Department Facebook page.

A man calling himself Jay Polo used Snapchat to send inappropriate messages to the girl prompting the girl to tell her mother.

The mother then contacted a police detective who went online posing as the girl. After the detective made contact with “Jay Polo,” the man sent her an obscene photo and also a photo that showed his face.

The detective used one of the photos to identify Ellis and obtain an arrest warrant.

“We have information that Ellis was sending similar messages to another young girl and we suspect that there likely are others too,” said the posting.

Police are asking parents to see if their daughters have had online communication with a man calling himself Jay Polo and if they had to contact the department at 903-798-3116.