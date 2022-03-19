GORMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension shared ways to help donate in the form of livestock and monetary relief for those affected by the Eastland Fire Complex.

The organization will be accepting feed, hay and fencing supplies.

For those interested in donating, they can drop off the supplies at Gorman Milling Co. Inc at Fiber Plant 1200 E. Townsend.

Monetary donations will also be accepted by the Texas Department of Agriculture through their star funding account via PayPal. Donations can be made here. More information about the star fund can be found here.