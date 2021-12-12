Texas A&M Task Force 1 members headed to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans with a Texas A&M Task Force are heading to western Kentucky after monstrous tornadoes killed dozens of people and left widespread devastation Friday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that he had approved activation of 10 members of that task force to go to Kentucky, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight,” said Abbott.

Along with the task force, equipment that will help with search and rescue missions will also be sent to Kentucky from Texas, according to the governor’s office.

“Thank you to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes,” Abbott said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have died when twisters touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state but the number of deaths could exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Beshear said at a news conference.