LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton holds press conference during southern border visit

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visited the Southern Border on Wednesday to discuss what several are calling a border crisis.

According to a news release, Paxton met with law enforcement in the city of Mission, Texas.

Joining Paxton will be joined by Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez, and Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback.

The Southern Border has been again the focus of attention since President Joe Biden began dismantling former President Donald Trump’s policies when he took office.

Biden rescinded Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, suspended the construction of Trump’s controversial border wall, and vowed to end governmental practices of migrant family separation and rapid-fire deportations.

The shift in policy changed conditions and renewed hope for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Mexico and Central America seeking legal status.

The policy change also raised concerns about the number of people crossing the border and unaccompanied undocumented migrant youth since the Biden administration took over. This prompted federal officials to shift how they process children and to send for more federal resources to help.

Watch the press conference live in this article.