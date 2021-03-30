Texas deputy shot, transported to San Antonio hospital

BIG WELLS, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, a Texas deputy was shot near Highway 85 and Farm to Market 1867.
Uvalde County Constable Precinct 6 Emmanuel Zamora said that the shooter is in custody, and the deputy was transported to a San Antonio Hospital via a medical helicopter.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
